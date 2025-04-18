Thibodaux K-9 Team, Officer Alex Duplantis and Gunner, place at National Conference for second year in a row

Congratulations to Thibodaux Police Department’s own K-9 Officer Alex Duplantis and K-9 Gunner, who placed at the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association Conference for the second year in a row.

K-9 teams from around the country gathered in Florida this past week for extensive training and competition during the conference. Out of nearly 40 teams, Officer Duplantis and Gunner earned 2nd place in Patrol and 9th place in Narcotics.

“We are very proud. This is a great accomplishment, not only for himself, but for the department and city of Thibodaux,” said Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue. “This means we are on the right track with the training we are doing, and placing the right individuals with the right dog. I’m very proud of Duplantis and our whole K-9 unit.”

Congratulations to Alex Duplantis and Gunner for this achievement! For more information, please visit the Thibodaux Police Department on Facebook.