Thibodaux Main Street awarded $60,000 state-wide Technical Assistance Grant for revitalization

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street are proud to offer Technical Assistance grants to 11 designated Main Street communities around the state, including Thibodaux Main Street.

These grants were made possible through a $450,000 appropriation by the Louisiana Legislature in Fiscal Year 2024-2025, marking this first time in more than 10 years that Louisiana Main Street is able to offer this level of service.

“We are excited to once again offer this type of technical support to many of our Main Street communities with the help of our state legislators,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Our Main Street communities across Louisiana are demonstrating that through smart, strategic, and scaled improvements, we can create vibrant and resilient local economies that celebrate local flavor and homegrown talent.”

Eligible support activities for the Technical Services grant must be associated with the Main Street Four Points of Organization, Economic Vitality, Design, and Promotion.

Organization involves creating a strong foundation for a sustainable revitalization effort, including cultivating partnerships, community involvement, and resources for the district. Project examples include board training and development, work plan development, community visioning, and organizational planning.

Economic Vitality focuses on capital, incentives, and other economic and financial tools to assist new and existing businesses, catalyze property development, and create a supportive environment for entrepreneurs and innovators that drive local economies. Project examples include market studies, property redevelopment plans, and business development and recruitment support.

Design supports a community’s transformation by enhancing the physical and visual assets that set the commercial district apart. Project examples include gateway signage, historic markers, public art, and parking enhancements and planning.

Promotion positions the downtown or commercial district as the center of the community and hub of economic activity, while creating a positive image that showcases a community’s unique characteristics.

The 11 Louisiana Main Street communities receiving Technical Assistance grants include:

Columbia Main Street – $35,000 – Economic Development Strategy + Impact Analysis of Louisiana Green Fuels plant

Hammond Downtown Development District – $38,750 – Design & construction documents for sidewalks and traffic calming at several downtown intersections

Town of Jonesville – $27,000 – New Main Street community Resource Team

Lower 9th Ward Main Street, New Orleans – $35,850 – Grocery store consulting + organizational Resource Team

Minden Main Street – $10,750 – Transformation Strategy Development + Work Planning Workshop

Natchitoches Main Street – $75,000 – Downtown Natchitoches Master Plan

Ruston Main Street – $58,525 – Downtown Roadmap strategic plan

Springhill Main Street – $61,175 – Downtown Roadmap strategic plan

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. – $59,950 – Downtown Roadmap strategic plan

West Monroe Main Street – $ 21,000 – Structural design for proposed downtown gateway sign

Winn Main Street – $27,000 – New Main Street community Resource Team

The Louisiana Main Street program has documented impact, reaching a historic investment milestone of $1 billion in public and private investment in 2022. Of that investment, $520 million was private investments with the remaining $527 million in public investments.

Other key statistics during that time include the creation of 17,859 net new jobs, 3,919 net new businesses, more than $461 million in new construction or rehabilitation of buildings, and more than 1.3 million volunteer hours.

For more information on the Louisiana’s Main Street program visit the Louisiana Main Street webpage.