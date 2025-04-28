Thibodaux Main Street names Lauren Rhodes-Charles as new Executive Director

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. has announced Lauren Rhodes-Charles as the new Executive Director of the local organization.

As Executive Director of Thibodaux Main Street, Inc., Lauren Rhodes-Charles will lead the organization’s mission to preserve, promote, and revitalize downtown Thibodaux.

“With a background in nonprofit leadership, event coordination, and strategic community engagement, Lauren brings both experience and energy to the role,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. “Lauren brings fresh ideas, a passion for community, and a commitment to preserving and growing our historic downtown. We’re excited about what’s ahead under her leadership!”

According to Thibodaux Main Street, Inc., Lauren previously worked with several regional organizations focused on cultural development, tourism, and small business support. Her career has centered around building partnerships, securing resources, and implementing programs that highlight the value of local heritage and economic sustainability.

Lauren has further played key roles in developing public events, managing grant-funded initiatives, and coordinating efforts that bring people together to strengthen community identity.

At Thibodaux Main Street, Lauren will be responsible for overseeing daily operations, guiding long-term planning, and serving as a liaison between the organization and downtown stakeholders.

Her focus is on creating a more vibrant, walkable, and economically resilient downtown—one that honors the city’s past while planning for its future. Lauren can be reached at director@thibodauxmainstreet.com.

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to the revitalization and promotion of Historic Downtown Thibodaux. For more information, please visit Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. on Facebook or their website.

