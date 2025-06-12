Thibodaux man killed in Lafayette Parish motorcycle crash; excessive speed suspected

On June 11, 2025, around 7:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 339 near its intersection with Simon Road. The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Dustin Ayo of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Nissan Sentra was traveling north on LA Hwy 339. At the same time, a 2025 Suzuki Motorcycle, driven by Ayo, was traveling south at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan attempted to turn left onto Simon Road and entered the path of the oncoming Suzuki, which then struck the Nissan.

Ayo, who was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Nissan, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make safe and responsible decisions while traveling. It is crucial to remember that speeding decreases reaction time, increases stopping distance, heightens the risk of losing control of your vehicle, and reduces the effectiveness of safety devices such as helmets and seatbelts in the event of a crash.

Additionally, Troopers encourage residents to take advantage of the Department of Public Safety’s motorcycle operator training courses. Classes range from beginner to advanced. Information can be found at https://lsp.org/services/training/motorcycle-safety/.