Thibodaux native and former LSU wide receiver passes away at 24

According to reports from WAFB Thibodaux native and former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has died at the age of 24 in Houston, according to a family member.

A source indicated that his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.

On December 17, 2024, Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 20 near Perez Lane. The crash claimed the life of 78-year-old Herman Hall of Thibodaux, LA.

The investigation revealed that the crash occurred as a 2023 Dodge Charger was traveling south on LA Hwy 20. The driver of the Dodge, later identified as 24-year-old Kyren Lacy of Thibodaux, recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone. As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge. Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the on coming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento. Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash. Troop C was later notified that Hall, who was a passenger in the Kia Sorrento, succumbed to his injuries from the crash after being transported to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers and LSP Detectives continued the investigation into the crash and through investigative means were able to identify the Dodge Charger and determine that Lacy was driving at the time of the crash. As a result of the investigation, Troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Lacy through the Lafourche Parish 17th Judicial Court for LA RS 14:32 negligent homicide, LA RS 14:100 felony hit and run, and LA RS 14:99 reckless operation of a vehicle.

On January 12, 2025, Kyren Lacy met with Troopers and was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges related to the arrest warrant, but shortly following, posted bail.

A grand jury was set to start hearing evidence in the case tomorrow morning.