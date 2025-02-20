Thibodaux Playhouse brings Cajun Culture to life for local students with “Petite Rouge” production

This past January, Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. (TPI) brought a unique taste of Cajun culture to hundreds of local elementary students.

Through their TPI Field Trip Program, the local theater stages theatrical adaptations of Louisiana-based children’s stories yearly to immerse local elementary students (PreK – 5th grade) in Louisiana history and culture– while increasing access, participation, knowledge, and exposure to the performing arts for area youth.

All photos provided by Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.

This year, over 100 schools from four local parishes, including Terrebonne and Lafourche, were invited to participate in the TPI Field Trip as local thespians put on a production of “Petite Rouge: The Cajun Little Red Riding Hood.” Written locally by Mike Artell and illustrated by Jim Harris, “Petite Rouge” tells the story of how Big Bad Gator Claude will do anything to have a taste of Petite Rouge… even if it means putting on a duck bill, flippers, and frilly underwear. He presents no match for the spunky heroine and her quick-thinking cat, TeJean, as they use some strong Cajun hot sauce to teach Claude a lesson he will never forget.

The program is in partnership with the National Park Service, creating a culturally-comprehensive learning opportunity where students can participate in Wetland Experience sessions following the performance with Park Rangers– educating students on Louisiana culture, land loss, preservation, and more.

“Every year when that curtain opens, you can just hear the excitement from the little ones in the audience,” said Mason Clark, Managing Artistic Director at Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. “It’s such a wonderful feeling to know they’re enjoying it and watching their eyes light up during these special shows.”

The cast of TPI’s production of Petite Rouge, which ran from January 27-31, 2025, is as follows:

Petite Rouge – Kate Legendre

Kate Legendre Ol’ Claude – Gavin Chauvin

Gavin Chauvin TeJean – Greg Autin

Greg Autin Mama – Connie LeBouef

Connie LeBouef Gran-Mere – Mary Ann Verrett

Mary Ann Verrett Papillion – Evangeline Johnston

Evangeline Johnston Turtle – Ophelia Johnston

Ophelia Johnston Moustik – Spurgeon Johnston

Spurgeon Johnston Narrator – Larry Howell

Larry Howell Director – Leah LeBeouf

Leah LeBeouf Producer – Sheela Plater

Sheela Plater Stage Manager/Photographer – Miranda Legendre

Miranda Legendre Asst. Stage Manager – Bethany Johnston

Bethany Johnston Crew – Ella Legendre

For more information, please visit Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. on Facebook.