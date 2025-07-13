Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. announces cast for production of “Sweeney Todd”

Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd in Thibodaux this summer!

Based on the book by Hugh Wheeler and with music by Stephen Sondheim, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is coming to the main stage at Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. at the end of July.

“An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife,” reads a description of the musical provided by Thibodaux Playhouse. “The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up… and the carnage has only just begun!”

Tickets are on sale now at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com or by calling the Box Office at (985) 446-1896. The play will run from July 25-August 3, 2025. The local cast and crew is as follows:

SWEENEY TODD CAST