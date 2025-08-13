Thibodaux Police announces Drive Sober Campaign; now through Labor Day Weekend

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is pleased to announce that the Thibodaux Police Department is participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over National Mobilization campaign that will begin on August 15th, 2025 and will run through September 1st, 2025.

This campaign falls within the Labor Day Holiday and is funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Utilizing the Louisiana Highway Safety grant, Thibodaux Police Officers are assigned to saturation patrols during the wave. The goals of these enforcement efforts are to keep our families safe as they travel on the roadway.

Chief Zeringue wants to remind all drivers that motorists suspected of DWI who refuse to submit to a breathalyzer test will lose their driver’s license for one year (first offense). For a second offense, the penalty increases to two years. Anyone convicted of a DWI offense while their driver’s license is suspended because of another DWI offense will face automatic prison time.

The City of Thibodaux falls within Lafourche Parish, which is a “No Refusal” parish, meaning if a suspected drunk driver refuses a breathalyzer test, officers will seek a search warrant to have that person’s blood tested.

Chief Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department would like to offer a few safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe:

Never drive if you have had anything containing alcohol to drink

Even legal medication can make you unfit to drive safely. A few of those medications are tranquilizers, narcotic pain pills, sleep medicines, some antidepressants, cough medicines, antihistamines and decongestants.

Plan a safe way to get home before the party starts

If you plan to walk home, have a sober friend secure you a cab. Walking impaired is not safe.

If in Thibodaux, report impaired drivers to the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021 or simply dial 9-1-1.

Chief Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department would like to thank all of our partners for helping spread the word about the importance of not drinking and driving – even if it is just one drink. Together, we can keep Thibodaux safe and a great place to live.