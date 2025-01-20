Thibodaux Police Department announces move to Phase II of Emergency Operations Plan

The Thibodaux Police Department Command Staff spent the weekend in Phase I of the Emergency Operations Plan preparing for the upcoming impacts of the Snow Storm.

Beginning this morning (January 20, 2025), at 6:00 A.M., Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue has made the decision to enter the entire Thibodaux Police Department into Phase II of the Emergency Operations Plan until further notice.

This phase will activate the Operations Command Center in conjunction with City of Thibodaux – Municipal Government. Manpower will be increased around the clock, to ensure proper safety for all citizens until there is no longer a threat and the community is deemed safe.

Before any personnel is released back to normal duty (Phase III), Chief Zeringue will do a full assessment of the entire city.

