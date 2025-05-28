Thibodaux shines on HGTV’s list of Star-Approved Small Towns in America

HGTV recently posted a list of Star-Approved Small Towns across the United States, and Lafourche Parish’s own Thibodaux made the list.

“Bursting with local character, quaint shops, family-owned businesses and must-try restaurants, bars and coffee shops, one of these small towns might just be your next weekend getaway spot,” said HGTV. “Happy traveling— you may even spy an HGTV celebrity or two while you’re at it.”

All photos provided by Thibodaux Main Street.

HGTV designer Michel Smith Boyd brings high-end designs to Atlanta on his show, “Luxe for Less,” but he originally hails from Thibodaux.

The article continues, highlighting Thibodaux’s historic downtown full of restaurants, bars, and local boutique shopping. HGTV also encourages visitors to come during November for the Cajun culinary showcase, Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off, or to enjoy a nearby swamp tour.

“This little town is full of heart, history, and hospitality. From our vibrant Main Street to the food, culture, and stories that live in every block– Thibodaux is the kind of place that stays with you,” said Executive Director Lauren Rhodes-Charles. “So if you needed a reason to visit, or a reminder of why you’re proud to call it home, here it is!”

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to the revitalization and promotion of Historic Downtown Thibodaux. For more information, please visit Thibodaux Main Street on Facebook.

