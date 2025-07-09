Thibodaux to hold public hearing on potential property tax increase

The City of Thibodaux will hold a public hearing next month to discuss proposed changes to the 2025 ad valorem tax rates.

According to a notice issued Monday, the hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 5 PM at City Hall, located at 310 West 2nd Street in Thibodaux.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval or to adopt the adjusted millage rate following reassessment. The discussion will also include the possibility of rolling forward rates, provided they do not exceed the prior year’s maximum.

The announcement encourages public attendance and awareness as the city reviews potential changes to its property tax structure.