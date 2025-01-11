Thibodaux’s Christmas in the Park delivers holiday magic and coastal impact

Thibodaux’s Christmas in the Park brought holiday cheer to the community, drawing nearly 5,000 vehicles through its festive display throughout December. The event featured the TREC Tree Trail, showcasing 30 trees beautifully decorated by local students, schools, churches, service groups, and non-profit organizations.

This year, the Parks and Recreation Department introduced real trees for the first time, replacing the artificial ones of years past. “Everyone was excited and surprised to see real trees to decorate this year,” said Parks and Recreation Director April Courteaux. “This is our way of encouraging our community to participate in the festivities of the season.”

The holiday spirit didn’t end with the decorations. This week, all 30 trees were donated to the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program, where they will be repurposed to protect and restore the coastline. “This is our home, and every effort to protect our coast benefits our generation and generations to come,” Courteaux added.

For more information on how to participate in Christmas in the Park, contact the Parks Department at 985-493-8757.