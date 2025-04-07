Thibodaux’s Christy David honors her mother with Annual ‘Operation Fill-A-Bag’ for children in ambulances

Thibodaux-native Christy David is working hard to make the community a better place through her annual Operation Fill-A-Bag.

Operation Fill-A-Bag was started in honor of Christy’s mother, Christine Brunet, who passed from cancer in 2019.

“My mother was an absolutely amazing person. She was and remains the most unselfish person I know, and after she passed, I wanted to show my appreciation to the healthcare workers that cared for her,” explained Christy. “Several times during her cancer journey, she had to ride in an ambulance to the hospital. I spoke to Sydney Doxey, Operations Supervisor at Acadian Ambulance, about ways I could express my gratitude for their service to my mother.”

Christy thought back to times that she rode in the back of an ambulance with her father and the anxiety that accompanied the experience. “I thought about how it must feel for kids being in that situation, and Sydney mentioned that they collect books and give them to kids riding in an ambulance,” said Christy. “This was one way to comfort the kids and occupy their minds, and Operation Fill-A-Bag was created.”

Christy posted on Facebook that she was seeking donations for this passion project, collecting books, small toys, stuffed animals, and coloring books. The items were then sorted by age range and placed into bags, which were donated to Acadian Ambulances. When a child rides in an ambulance, they are given an individual bag, which comforts and distract them from the distressing situation.

“Our medics love to make our little patients feel the best we can on a bad day for them,” said Sydney Doxey. “Some of our young patients are transported hours away with no family so to give them something to ease their minds can make a bad day just a little better.”

The first year started with 30 bags and was a huge success. Now, after 6 years, approximately 450 bags have been donated to Acadian Ambulances. This year, the Thibodaux High School Student Council donated items to the project, and 107 bags were created.

“As long as I am able, I will continue this amazing project knowing that we are making kids smile during one of their hardest times,” said Christy.

Written in partnership with Christy David and edited for publication on the Times of Houma/Thibodaux.