Three car crashes force temporary closure of Houma Tunnel this evening

Earlier this evening, three car crashes forced the unexpected closure of the Houma Tunnel.

At around 5:30 PM, Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron released a video on Facebook addressing the crashes and updating residents. This is currently the only official communication provided regarding the crashes.

“We had three wrecks in the tunnel, so we had to get that cleared up. We are working with DOTD, trying to adjust lights and get traffic officers out and about to get this issue resolved,” said President Bergeron. “Be patient, we are working on things as they change. Thank you, God bless, and be safe.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.