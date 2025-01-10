Three Houma Christian educators receive VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Awards

Houma Christian School (HCS) is proud to announce that three of its educators—Katie Duthu, Wendy Delgado, and Tamara Scott—have been honored with the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Awards for elementary, middle, and high school levels, respectively. The awards were presented at the VFW Post 4752 banquet, where the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) recognized the teachers’ exceptional commitment to promoting civic responsibility, patriotism, and community involvement among their students.

The Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award, established in 1999, honors certified teachers who promote citizenship education in their classrooms. Each year, the VFW selects one teacher from the elementary (K-5), middle (6-8), and high school (9-12) levels who exemplify outstanding citizenship education. Winners receive a $1,000 award for professional development, an additional $1,000 for their school, commemorative plaques, and an all-expense-paid trip to the VFW National Convention.

The VFW’s recognition of these educators underscores the importance of teaching citizenship and community involvement in schools. By honoring teachers who go above and beyond in instilling these values, the VFW encourages the development of responsible and engaged citizens.