Three LPSD students earn perfect ACT test scores

The Lafourche Parish School District is proud to share that three LPSD students have earned a perfect score on the March administration of the ACT college entrance exam.

LPSD juniors Drew Comeaux and Nathan Dean of South Lafourche High School and Brylen Parkhill of Central Lafourche High School each earned a composite score of 36 on the test, an accomplishment achieved by less than one-quarter of one percent of all test takers. This extraordinary achievement is a testament to their academic excellence, dedication and incredible work ethic.

“Earning a perfect score on the ACT is a rare and extraordinary feat,” said Superintendent Jarod W. Martin. “We could not be prouder of these three students for putting in the hard work required to achieve this academic milestone. Their performance at this elite level will no doubt open many doors for them in the future, and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish next.”

“This incredible accomplishment underscores the commitment of Lafourche Parish School District to providing a rigorous and supportive educational experience for all students,” Martin added. “It also highlights the dedication of our faculty and staff, who play a vital role in helping our students achieve such remarkable success. Because of them, our students are well-prepared for college, careers and beyond.”