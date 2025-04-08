Thrive on the Bayou celebrates community impact at 2025 EXCELLENCE Gala

Thrive on the Bayou recently celebrated an unforgettable evening of inspiration, impact and excellence in our area.

Thrive on the Bayou is a collective of forward-thinking women dedicated to effecting positive change in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and nearby parishes through purposeful programming. The organization delivers volunteer services, education, and resources to address specific needs within our local communities, and recently recognized other community members doing the same at their EXCELLENCE 2025 Gala this past weekend.

All photos provided by Thrive on the Bayou. Photos taken by Kaptured By Kenya.

“Thrive on the Bayou extends heartfelt congratulations to our EXCELLENCE 2025 distinguished honorees. Your dedication and purpose-driven leadership continue to make a powerful difference in our communities,” reads a statement from Thrive on the Bayou. “We honor your passion, celebrate your achievements, and thank you for the legacy you’re building.”

The following local leaders were recognized:

Elnora Parker Vicks

Kristine Russell, Esq.

Ericka Wolfe

Dr. Kristine Strickland

Lauren Rhodes-Charles

Major Lafate Day

Jennifer Armand

Farren Clark

Christy David

Janice Coleman

Dr. Jay Clune

Congratulations to all the honorees! For more information, please visit Thrive on the Bayou on Facebook.