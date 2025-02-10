Thrive on the Bayou unveils inaugural THRIVE! Protégés Cohort

Thrive on the Bayou is proud to unveil their distinguished 2024-2025 THRIVE! Protégés cohort, a remarkable collective of emerging leaders poised to leave an indelible mark on their communities and beyond.

Spearheaded by Thrive on the Bayou members Melinda Jackson-Jefferson, Brittany Brown, and Dr. Teneka Gash, the inaugural THRIVE! protégés will embark on a transformative journey of mentorship, leadership development and service, equipping them with the skills and support needed to thrive in their respective paths.

“This group is about bringing young girls together to provide guidance, mentor, and model behavior that we’d love to see in this generation,” explained Tonya Harris with Thrive on the Bayou. “These girls will get the opportunity to learn how to serve their community, participate in personal and professional development, and cultivate meaningful connections– while building confidence and empowerment.”

Photos provided by Thrive on the Bayou.

This exceptional group of young women were hand-selected for their passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to service, and are sure to transform lives and champion the mission of THRIVE for generations to come.

“Join us in celebrating our inaugural class as they rise to new heights, embodying the very essence of leadership, resilience, and service,” reads a statement fro Thrive on the Bayou. “The future is bright and it begins with them!”

For more information about Thrive on the Bayou, please visit their website or Facebook.