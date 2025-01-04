Tickets are now available for the 2025 Louisiana King Cake Festival

Tickets for the 3rd Annual Louisiana King Cake Festival in Thibodaux are now available!

Formerly known as the Bayou King Cake Festival, The Louisiana King Cake Festival is an event in support Lafourche Parish Public Schools and teachers, and is hosted by The Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF). LEF was founded in 1997 by local residents and business leaders who recognize that the strength of the community depends on the enrichment of public education.

Whether you’re coming from right down the street or traveling from a different state, Mardi Gras lovers are invited to come taste delicious king cakes from local bakeries and vendors, watch a children’s parade, enjoy live music by Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous and Watersedge Band, and toast the start of Mardi Gras with Thibodaux Mardi Gras Krewe Royalty. There’s something for everyone at this festival!

The Louisiana King Cake Festival will take place on February 15, 2025 in downtown Thibodaux from 11:00 AM-5:00 PM. To purchase tickets for the event, please click here. For more information on the festival as it becomes available, please visit the Louisiana King Cake Festival on Facebook.