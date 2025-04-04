Time change announced for 2025 Terrebonne Parish Relay For Life

Event coordinators announced an updated event timeline for this weekend’s event. The times have changed to Saturday April 5 from 1-7 PM at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. The event was originally set for 3-10 PM.

As cancer continues to lead causes of death among Americans, the Terrebonne Parish Relay for Life is working to end the disease as we know it– for 30 years and counting.

“Relay For Life is more than just a walk. It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families,” reads a statement from Dean Schouest with the Terrebonne Parish Relay for Life. “Thanks to that shared passion, we are working to help the American Cancer Society advance its mission through advocacy, research and patient support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

The 30th Annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Terrebonne Parish will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center from 1 – 7 PM. To register, please click here.

Schedule of Activities:

1 PM – Opening Ceremonies and Team Lap

– Opening Ceremonies and Team Lap 1:30 PM – Live Entertainment by Kings of Neon

– Live Entertainment by Kings of Neon 3 PM – Survivors and Caregiver Registration

– Survivors and Caregiver Registration 4:30 PM – Survivors & Caregiver Celebration and Lap

– Survivors & Caregiver Celebration and Lap 5:30 PM – Live auction

– Live auction 6:30 PM– Luminaria Ceremony & Slideshow and Remembrance Ceremony & Fireworks

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change. Since 1985, Relay For Life has raised over $6.9 billion to help save lives from cancer. Dollars raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways, including funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey. To learn more, visit RelayForLife.org/TerrebonneLA.

About the American Cancer Society: The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345.