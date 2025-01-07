TOHSEP announces Freeze Watch

LDWF agents cite Choctaw woman for gross littering violation
January 7, 2025
LDWF agents cite Choctaw woman for gross littering violation
January 7, 2025

The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness announced a Freeze Watch has been issued on January 7, 2025 at 9:56 a.m. and will stay in effect until January 8, 2025 at 9 a.m. by NWS New Orleans, LA.

What: Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible.

Where: A portion of southeast Louisiana.


When: From late tonight through Wednesday morning.

Impacts: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Submitted
Submitted

Related posts

January 6, 2025

DOTD announces road closures in Lafourche, Terrebonne Parishes West Larose Lift Bridge to close for 12 days

Read more