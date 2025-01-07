TOHSEP announces Freeze Watch

LDWF agents cite Choctaw woman for gross littering violationJanuary 7, 2025
The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness announced a Freeze Watch has been issued on January 7, 2025 at 9:56 a.m. and will stay in effect until January 8, 2025 at 9 a.m. by NWS New Orleans, LA.
What: Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible.
Where: A portion of southeast Louisiana.
When: From late tonight through Wednesday morning.
Impacts: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.