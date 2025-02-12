Tornado Watch issued for Terrebonne and Lafourche until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Watch 5, in effect until 8 PM CST this evening, for the following areas:

In Louisiana, this watch includes 22 parishes in Southeast Louisiana:

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

In Mississippi, this watch includes 8 counties in Southern Mississippi:

Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson.

This watch includes the following cities:

Addis, Amite, Baton Rouge, Bay St. Louis, Bayou Cane, Bayou Sorrel, Belle Chasse, Bogalusa, Brusly, Buras, Centreville, Chalmette, Clinton, Convent, Covington, Crossroads, Cut Off, Darlington, Denham Springs, Destrehan, Dexter, Diamondhead, Dolorosa, Donaldsonville, Easleyville, East New Orleans, Enon, Felps, Fort Adams, Franklinton, Galliano, Gautier, Gillsburg, Gloster, Gonzales, Gramercy, Greensburg, Gulfport, Hammond, Houma, Jackson, Kenner, Labadieville, Lacombe, LaPlace, Larose, Lettsworth, Liberty, Livonia, Lutcher, Mandeville, McComb, McNeil, Metairie, Montpelier, Moss Point, New Orleans, New Roads, Norco, Ocean Springs, Paincourtville, Pascagoula, Picayune, Pierre Part, Plaquemine, Pointe à la Hache, Ponchatoula, Port Allen, Port Sulphur, Prairieville, Raceland, Reserve, Robert, Salem, Slidell, Smithdale, Spillman, St. Francisville, St. Martin, Thibodaux, Tylertown, Violet, Wakefield, Walker, Watson, Waveland, White Castle, and Woodville.

Stay alert and take necessary precautions. Monitor local weather updates and be prepared to seek shelter if needed.