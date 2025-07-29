TPCG and LA DOTD announce temporary closure of Houma Tunnel

Nicholls Culinary Institute hosted LSU medical students for annual Culinary Medicine Program
July 29, 2025
Nicholls Culinary Institute hosted LSU medical students for annual Culinary Medicine Program
July 29, 2025

Photo provided.

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and Louisiana DOTD have announced a temporary road closure.

 

The Houma Tunnel will be closed from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 for electrical and light work. Motorists are advised to please plan alternate routes during these hours.

 

For more information about upcoming road, bridge, and tunnel closures, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook. 

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government

Related posts

Photo provided by LDWF.

July 28, 2025

LDWF announces 2025 Fall Inshore Shrimp Season dates

Read more