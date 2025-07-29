TPCG and LA DOTD announce temporary closure of Houma Tunnel

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and Louisiana DOTD have announced a temporary road closure.

The Houma Tunnel will be closed from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 for electrical and light work. Motorists are advised to please plan alternate routes during these hours.

For more information about upcoming road, bridge, and tunnel closures, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.