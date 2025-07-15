TPCG announces free, permanent Sandbag Stations as heavy rains approach this week

As heavy rain and potential flash flooding is expected later this week, the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government wishes to remind citizens of the permanent sandbag stations.

These self-serve sandbag stations are open year-round, 24/7. Residents must bring their own shovels. The locations are as follows:

Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center

346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma

Adult Softball Complex Parking Lot

9544 E Main St., Houma

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government stands prepared to meet and respond to any crisis that may threaten our residents, visitors, and businesses. Residents who are interested in assisting during crisis events can join our Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). Contact Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at (985) 873-6357 or oep@tpcg.org for more information. While crisis events may be unexpected and unpredictable, TPCG is equipped with tools and resources to respond swiftly and appropriately to ensure our residents and economy can recover with minimal disruptions.

