TPCG announces lane closures, delays in Houma beginning tonight

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced an upcoming lane closure on Savanne Road in Houma.

Crews will begin work today on repairing sections of Savanne Road. Expect the following lane closures:

SAVANNE NEAR VALHI – Lane closures from 11:00 PM on August 4 until 6:00 PM on August 5

SAVANNE NEAR ROUSES – 11:00 PM on August 5 until 6:00 PM on August 6

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. Flaggers and signage will be onsite to assist with traffic flow.

Questions? Call (985) 873-6734 or visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.