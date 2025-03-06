TPCG announces March 2025 Town Hall meeting

President Jason Bergeron previously announced the towns for the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) 2025 town hall meetings, with dates and locations to be announced at a later time. The March meeting date has been secured and the Montegut Town Hall Meeting will be held on March 18, at 6 p.m at the Montegut Recreation Center. These meetings aim to foster open communication and provide a platform for residents to engage directly with the parish government.

Beginning in February, approximately once per month, TPCG will host an open town hall meeting. While each meeting will take place in a different part of Terrebonne Parish, all meetings are open to any resident, regardless of where they live within the parish.

The meeting for 2025 is as follows. The exact dates and locations for future meetings will be announced as the year progresses.

Chauvin: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 6 p.m.

Location: Ward 7, 5006 Highway 56, Chauvin

Gibson: Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 6 p.m.

Location: Devon Keller Memorial Center, 5575 Bayou Black Drive, Gibson

Montegut: March 18 at 6 p.m.

Location: Montegut Recreation Center, 107 Recreation Drive, Montegut

Gray: April (Exact date to be announced) at 6 p.m.

Location: To be announced

Schriever: May (Exact date to be announced)at 6 p.m.

Location: To be announced

Dulac: June (Exact date to be announced) at 6 p.m.

Location: To be announced

West Houma: July (Exact date to be announced) at 6 p.m.

Location: To be announced

Dularge: August (Exact date to be announced) at 6 p.m.

Location: To be announced

Pointe-aux-Chenes: September (Exact date to be announced) at 6 p.m.

Location: To be announced

East Side: October (Exact date to be announced) at 6 p.m.

Location: To be announced



This initiative aims to bring parish government closer to the people and ensure that every resident has a chance to voice their concerns, ask questions, and stay informed. For more information and updates, stay tuned to official TPCG channels.