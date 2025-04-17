TPCG announces new Marine Debris Removal Project to clear waterways of derelict vessels

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced the launch of their Marine Debris Removal Project, aimed to address navigational and environmental hazards caused by derelict vessels in local waterways.

These abandoned and sunken vessels are a hazard to navigation, damage the natural habitat, and can leak oil or other toxic substances.

A comprehensive survey conducted in 2024 utilized advanced technologies to conduct a thorough assessment of four parish waterways: Bayous Terrebonne, Grand Caillou, Petit Caillou, and Dularge. The survey provided an accurate target list of 232 vessels to be removed and included essential details for each target, such as GPS location, vessel description, and dimensions.

TPCG has reviewed this list and determined that initial removal activities would be best served in Bayou Grand Caillou where, in a roughly 8-mile stretch of the bayou, there are clusters of vessels that appear to be floating. These 33 vessels comprise Phase 1 of the Marine Debris Removal Project and have already received necessary permits for their removal.

The Parish has allocated $1 million for the Marine Debris Removal Project and is actively pursuing additional funding opportunities.

TPCG urges vessel owners to come forward to claim ownership of any of the targeted vessels. As per Chapter 14 of the Terrebonne Parish Code, derelict vessels are considered nuisances, and owners are required to remove them within 30 days of the official notice publication. In addition, each vessel targeted for removal in Phase 1 will have a sticker affixed in the coming weeks.

For more information or to report ownership of a vessel slated for removal please contact TPCG’s Nuisance Abatement Division at (985) 873-6563.