TPCG honors Cheryl Lirette on her retirement following 20 plus years of service

During their regular meeting on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the Terrebonne Parish Council honored Cheryl Lirette for her recent retirement from TPCG after over 20 years of service.

“From everything I’ve heard in the community, I think we are going to need two people to replace you,” chuckled Councilman John Amedee. “Thank you for all these years and the wonderful job that you’ve done.”

The proclamation was read as follows by Vice Chair Kim Chauvin – “Whereas, on September 30, 2002, Mrs. Cheryl Lirette was hired by TPCG as a claims technician in the Department of Human Resources and Risk Management; and

“Whereas, on February 28, 2005, she was promoted to insurance technician, a position she has held faithfully for nearly 20 years; and,

“Whereas, Mrs. Cheryl Lirette has worked tirelessly as an advocate for TPCG and has shown great resolve, dedication, and professionalism while navigating a variety of insurance matters; and,

“Whereas, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government sincerely hopes that Mrs. Cheryl Lirette’s retirement offers her much-deserved rest, relaxation, and freedom to follow her passions and pursue her hobbies.

“Now, therefore be it resolved, by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President, Jason W. Bergeron and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that we do hereby commend and congratulate Mrs. Cheryl Lirette on the occasion of her well-earned retirement.”

“I want to thank everyone for allowing me to enjoy this part of my career as much as I did,” said Lirette upon receiving her proclamation. “I appreciate everyone here thoroughly– Thank you.”

Congratulations on her retirement after decades of community service! To watch the Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting in full, please click here.