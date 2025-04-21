TPCG recognizes April as Fair Housing Month in Terrebonne Parish

During their regular meeting, the Terrebonne Parish Council issued a proclamation recognizing April as Fair Housing Month in Terrebonne Parish.

“We want to thank you all for recognizing Fair Housing Month here in Terrebonne Parish. It is promoted one month out of the year, but we deal with it every single day,” said Chelita Woods, who was present to receive the proclamation. “We really appreciate this.”

The proclamation was read as follows by Councilman Daniel Babin: “WHEREAS, on April 11, 1968, Lyndon B. Johnson signed an expansion to the Civil Rights Act, part of which became known as the Fair Housing Act; and

“WHEREAS, this act prohibits discrimination concerning the sale, rental, and financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, and family status; and

“WHEREAS, the Louisiana Open Housing Act (Louisiana R. S.51:2601-2614) also prohibits discrimination on housing because of race or color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, or handicap; and

“WHEREAS, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government wishes to increase public awareness and knowledge regarding both the Fair Housing Act and the Louisiana Open Housing Act; and

“WHEREAS, in 2025, Fair Housing Month, which takes place in April, focuses on emphasizing “The Act in Action” to enhance public awareness of rights, highlight enforcement efforts, and create diverse and inclusive communities; and

“NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President, Jason W. Bergeron, and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that April 2025 be declared Fair Housing Month.”

