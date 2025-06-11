TPCG Schriever Water Plant struck by lightning during storm, customers report low water pressure

During tonight’s storm, the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks’s Schriever Water Plant was unexpectedly struck by lightning.

Following the lighting strike, which occurred around 7:00 PM, the sudden loss in power caused a dip in water pressure for many customers across the parish.

The generators kicked on soon after and the pumps started up, bringing the pressure back up quickly. Everyone in the parish should have normal water pressure at this time.

If you are still experiencing low pressure, please call the Emergency Line at 985-446-5541.

For the most updated information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks on Facebook.