TPCG shares updates on roads, bridges, water lines, garbage services, and more

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government issued the following updates at 12:15 p.m. on January 23.
- Water lines are slowly being opened as pressure builds and lines are repaired.
- Deicing efforts are continuing. Hwy 24 corridor is open towards Thibodaux.
- LA 3087 (Prospect Blvd.) Bridge from Coteau Road to Hayes Street is now open.
- The Chauvin Bridge and Toussant Foret Bridge will resume operations at 2:00 p.m. today.
- TPCG buildings are being assessed for damages and leaks. TPCG offices and buildings are scheduled to reopen tomorrow, January 24.
Garbage collection operations will resume tomorrow, January 24 with the regular collection schedule.All residential sites will reopen at 7:00 a.m. tomorrow, January 24.
- Dumas Auditorium will open as a warming shelter tomorrow, January 24, at 5:00 p.m. for 1 night.