TPCG to offer Utility Assistance Program this August

As summer draws to a close, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Department of Housing & Human Services has announced they will offer utility assistance to qualifying low-income families from August 11-15, 2025.

The dates and times are as follows:

August 11, 2025 from 8:00 AM-2:00 PM at the Civic Center, 246 Civic Center Boulevard in Houma

August 12, 2025 from 8:00 AM-2:00 PM at Ward 7, 5006 Hwy 56 in Chauvin

August 13, 2025 from 8:00 AM-2:00 PM at Schriever Gym, 102 Kelsi Drive

August 14, 2025 from 8:00 AM-2:00 PM at Anchor Foursquare Church (Old Grand Caillou Elementary), 6741 Grand Caillou Road

August 15, 2025 from 8:00 AM-2:00 PM at Donner Community Center, 361 Azalea Drive in Donner

Appointments are now available to schedule by calling (985) 219-2911.

The following documentation is required:

Social Security Cards – Paper card issued by the social security office for everyone in the household. No plastic cards.

Valid LA Driver’s License or ID – For everyone 18+ in the household. Expired IDs, licenses, or handicapped IDs are not accepted.

Proof of All Income – Must be provided for everyone in the household receiving income. Examples: Last four check stubs, 2024 retirement benefit letter, VA, social security and/or SSI award letter, unemployment printout detailing last 30 days of payments. For self-employed, 2023 income tax returns.

Utility Bills – Electric and gas bill within the last 30 days. Current bill cannot have a credit. Bill must have name and service location (not a P.O. box).

Proof of Residency – Current bill in your name (other than electric/gas) if your ID or license does not have your current address.

Other – If there is no household income, H&HS will provide paperwork that must be filled out by everyone 18+ in the house. This paperwork must be returned within 10 days. If applying for someone else, must have signed, dated letter from application that includes their phone number. You must provide DOBs, race, sex, highest education level, and relation to head of household for everyone in the house.

Federal Poverty Monthly Income Guidelines (by family size):

1 member – $2,260

2 members – $2,956

3 members – $3,651

4 members – $4,347

5 members – $5,042

6 members – $5,738

7 members – $5,868

8 members – $5,998

9 members – $6,129

10 members – $6,259

For more information on qualifications and required documentation, go to tpcg.org/utilityassistance.