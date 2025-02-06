TPCG Tree Board announces 19th Annual Tree Giveaway

The Terrebonne Parish Tree Board will celebrate its 19th Annual Tree Giveaway on Saturday, February 15, 2025, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Main Library in Houma, LA. This year’s tree giveaway includes the distribution of 200 container trees that are native to Louisiana. Types and container sizes are not known until the day of the giveaway.

This event is for Terrebonne Parish residents only, and there will be a limit of two trees per household.

This Tree Giveaway program is made possible by a generous grant from the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program. Apache’s Tree Grant funds 75 container trees and the remaining 125 are purchased through the Tree Board. Through their support, Terrebonne Parish citizens can benefit from the physical and mental health advantages of being exposed to healthy, lush trees.

The LaTerre Master Gardeners, LSU AgCenter, and members of the Parish Tree Board will assist each resident in choosing the right tree from a selection of native Louisiana species and instruct them on how to plant and care for their tree of choice.

The purpose and goal of the Tree Board is the planning and preservation of trees on Parish-owned public properties to enhance stormwater mitigation, air and water quality, economic development, community livability, and public appreciation of trees.

The Tree Board typically meets the third Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. in the Government Tower’s first floor conference room. For more informa<on on the Tree Board, visit tpcg.org/treeboard. If you are interested in becoming a member of the board, access the application at tpcg.org/boardvacancies.