TPI announces cast for upcoming production of “Murder on the Orient Express”

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. has announced the cast for Agatha Christie’s Murder On The Orient Express, running September 26-October 5, 2025.
Based on the 1934 novel of the same name, Murder on the Orient Express follows the gripping story of of detective Hercule Poirot as he solves the mysterious murder of an American tycoon.
“Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again,” said the Thibodaux Playhouse.
Tickets for the show are on sale now at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com. The cast is as follows:
Detective Hercule Poirot – Damon Stentz
Monsieur Bouc – Gavin Chauvin
Colonel Arbuthnot/Samuel Rachett – Malcolm Parfait
Helen Hubbard – Amy Laura Wales
Countess Andrenyi – Angelique Legendre
Mary Debenham – Mercedes Alexander
Princess Dragomiroff – Sheela Plater
Hector McQueen – Wesley Vizier
Greta Ohlsson – Emma Zeringue
Michel – Will Carothers
Head Waiter – Bill Bush
Director – Matthew Pellegrin
Stage Manager – Alissa Griffin