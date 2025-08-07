TPI announces cast for upcoming production of “Murder on the Orient Express”

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. has announced the cast for Agatha Christie’s Murder On The Orient Express, running September 26-October 5, 2025.

Based on the 1934 novel of the same name, Murder on the Orient Express follows the gripping story of of detective Hercule Poirot as he solves the mysterious murder of an American tycoon.

“Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again,” said the Thibodaux Playhouse.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com. The cast is as follows:

Detective Hercule Poirot – Damon Stentz

Monsieur Bouc – Gavin Chauvin

Colonel Arbuthnot/Samuel Rachett – Malcolm Parfait

Helen Hubbard – Amy Laura Wales

Countess Andrenyi – Angelique Legendre

Mary Debenham – Mercedes Alexander

Princess Dragomiroff – Sheela Plater

Hector McQueen – Wesley Vizier

Greta Ohlsson – Emma Zeringue

Michel – Will Carothers

Head Waiter – Bill Bush

Director – Matthew Pellegrin

Stage Manager – Alissa Griffin