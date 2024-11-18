TPPL officially opens new South Regional Branch

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library has officially opened their new South Regional Branch!

Located at 4377 Bayouside Drive, the South Regional Branch hosted their official ribbon cutting ceremony this past Saturday, welcoming community members to visit this brand-new location.

“Public libraries have changed over decades– libraries are no longer book depositories but the community’s living room. It’s a place where people gather, learn a craft, attend a meeting, read a book, and bring their family for fun times,” said the Terrebonne Parish Public Library. “We’re so thrilled to have finally cut the ribbon on our new South Regional Branch! Many thanks to everyone who came to celebrate with us!”

All photos provided by TPPL.

The 8,050 square foot branch will serve the south region of the Terrebonne Parish, offering books, magazines, DVDs, a children’s area with educational games, and a teen area with gaming available. A meeting/multi-purpose room, public computers, study rooms, and a covered porch for reading and relaxing will be available. On rainy days or for when people are in a rush, don’t worry– the branch even has a drive thru window!

The branch will also serve as a facility for natural disasters, with a generator switch attached to the building to assist during emergencies. Citizens will be able to file required paperwork and meet with disaster agencies and organizations, while library administration works with the Parish Government Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Department to assist with disasters.

All photos provided by TPPL.

The new branch’s hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:00 AM–8:00 PM and Friday-Saturday, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library on Facebook.