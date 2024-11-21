TPSD announces 2024-2025 Students of the Year

The Terrebonne Parish School District is excited to announce their Students of the Year for the 2024-2025 School Year!

“The Louisiana Department of Education recognizes that many outstanding students are enrolled in public, private, or charter schools throughout our state. To acknowledge these accomplishments, we annually honor one incredible fifth, eighth, and twelfth grade student from each district based on their leadership, academic performance, achievements, citizenship, and service to the school and community,” reads a statement from the LDOE.

The Terrebonne Parish 2025 Students of the Year are as follows:

