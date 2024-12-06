TPSD announces winners of 2024 Christmas Card Design Competition

Market at the Marina this Saturday, December 7
December 6, 2024
Market at the Marina this Saturday, December 7
December 6, 2024

The Terrebonne Parish School District is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Christmas Card Competition!

Students in the Talented Art Program have the opportunity to enter their designs each year, with the First Place winner having their artwork showcased on the Superintendent’s Christmas Card each season.


The three winners of this year’s artistic competition are:

  • 1st PlaceAdysen Bergeron – Grade 12 – STHS
  • 2nd PlaceEmma Sallean – Grade 6 – MMS
  • 3rd PlaceLogan Lirette – Grade 11 – STHS

 

Adysen Bergeron – 1st Place Winner

Emma Sallean – 2nd Place Winner
Logan Lirette – 3rd Place Winner

Congratulations to all of these students for their hard work! See all the student’s submissions for the 2024 contest in the TPSD Facebook photo gallery.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

December 5, 2024

Local restaurants fuel Terrebonne Cadets’ final training

Read more