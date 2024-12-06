TPSD announces winners of 2024 Christmas Card Design Competition

The Terrebonne Parish School District is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Christmas Card Competition!

Students in the Talented Art Program have the opportunity to enter their designs each year, with the First Place winner having their artwork showcased on the Superintendent’s Christmas Card each season.

The three winners of this year’s artistic competition are:

1st Place – Adysen Bergeron – Grade 12 – STHS

– Adysen Bergeron – Grade 12 – STHS 2nd Place – Emma Sallean – Grade 6 – MMS

– Emma Sallean – Grade 6 – MMS 3rd Place – Logan Lirette – Grade 11 – STHS

Congratulations to all of these students for their hard work! See all the student’s submissions for the 2024 contest in the TPSD Facebook photo gallery.