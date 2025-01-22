TPSD closes schools for the remainder of the week

The Terrebonne Parish School District has announced that due to the dangerous conditions on the road, schools will be closed for the remainder of the week.

“TPSD Schools and office buildings will be closed Thursday, January 23, 2025 and Friday, January 24, 2025 due to unsafe conditions on roadways. Once roadways are deemed safe to travel, district personnel will make an assessment of all schools and buildings to ensure a safe return for all students and staff,” reads the official statement.

For more updates as they become available, please visit the TPSD Facebook page.