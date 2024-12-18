TPSD holds inaugural Special Olympics Bowling Tournament in Houma

The Terrebonne Parish School District recently held their inaugural Special Olympics Bowling Tournament, bringing recreation opportunities to local students with disabilities.

The tournament was organized as part of the Adaptive Physical Education (APE) program, which is a modified PE program for students of all ages with a range of physical, social, or mental disabilities.

“It was our dream to get our Special Education students out to participate in a sport off-campus,” said organizer Kay Miller. “We teach them sports in our class sessions, but to bring them somewhere other than school–like a real bowling alley– to use their skills was a great thing to see.”

All photos provided by TPSD.

The Special Olympics Bowling Tournament was held on December 11, 2024 at Creole Lanes in Houma.

“It brought us such joy to see their excitement while participating,” continued Miller. “Our goal is to foster a love of sports, community, and acceptance while getting them out to have some fun.”

Following the success of the inaugural Special Olympics Bowling Tournaments, the TPSD Special Education Department and APE teachers are planning to host a Special Olympics Track and Field Meet this March.

TPSD’s Special Education Department would like to thank their sponsors; Upside Downs, Woody Falgout, and the Friends of TPSD Special Olympics Donors (Reginald Landry, Dean Pitre, Gregory Doug, and Monica Marcel). They would also like to thank Creole Lanes for supporting this event, Sheriff Tim Soignet for allowing members of his staff to volunteer, Superintendent Bubba Orgeron for attending, TPSD APE teachers of organizing the event, and anyone else who participated and supported.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District on Facebook.