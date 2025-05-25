TPSD launches 2025 Summer Feeding Program to support students and families

The Terrebonne Parish School District is excited to announced their 2025 Summer Feeding Program for all students who are experiencing food insecurity.

“We are excited to announce that we will offer free summer meals to all Terrebonne Parish Public School District Students ages 2-18 as part of our commitment to student wellbeing,” said Sandra Larose, Chief Academic Officer of TPSD. “We our proud to support our families through this program, and look forward to a safe and healthy summer for all of our students.”

Breakfast and lunch will be served in two locations beginning on Monday, May 26, 2025.

At Legion Park Elementary School, breakfast will be served from 7:00 AM-8:00 AM and lunch will be served from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM Monday through Friday, May 26-July 18, 2025. All meals at this location must be eaten in the school cafeteria.

At Dularge Elementary School, lunch may be picked up from from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM Monday through Friday, May 26-July 17, 2025. Meals must be picked up and cannot be eaten on campus.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District on Facebook.