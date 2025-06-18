TPSD Officially Breaks Ground on New South Terrebonne Middle School in Bourg

By Nicholls State University Student Abigail Gauthier – Today, a row of shovels and hard hats set the scene for the official Ground Breaking Ceremony of the new South Terrebonne Middle School in Bourg. The school will combine students from Lacache Middle and Montegut Middle when opened.

The middle school building, designed by local architecture firm Archestrate, will be 82,290 square feet and is expected to be completed by fall of 2027. Thompson Construction Co. appears ready to begin installing the foundation, with stacks of pilings and machinery located adjacent to the South Terrebonne High School.

Terrebonne Public Schools Superintendent Bubba Orgeron welcomed the Terrebonne Parish community and expressed gratitude for the beautiful weather, project contributors, and dry ground beneath their feet.

“We are nice, warm and dry,” said Orgeron. “We thank the Lord for everything that went into getting us to this point today – we are officially breaking ground.”

The project remained within budget during the planning and design process while maintaining a high level of excellence, according to Orgeron. He thanked All South Consulting Engineers for helping to keep the original project on track and for their contributions to the building’s development.

“We look forward to getting Lacache and Montegut middle into this building,” Orgeron said. “They have been doing things in conjunction for years in separate schools, and now they are going to be together. We are looking forward to everything that is to come for generations in this beautiful building.”

Archestrate owner Shelley Olivier shared that the school will include 28 classrooms, four flexible learning spaces, a science lab, a band room and more. The building will be a U-shaped structure enclosing a playground area with additional amenities.

“This building has been and will continue to be a team effort between the school district staff, school staff, architects, engineers and contractors until the grand opening,” Olivier said. “I look forward to walking the halls of the South Terrebonne Middle School, home of the Knights.”

This story was reported and written by a student with the support of the non-profit Louisiana Collegiate News Collaborative, an LSU-led coalition of eight universities, including Nicholls State University, funded by the Henry Luce and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur foundations. Edited for publication on the Times of Houma/Thibodaux.