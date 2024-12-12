TPSD presents 2025-2026 Teachers and Principals of the Year

The Terrebonne Parish School District is excited to present their 2025-2026 Teachers and Principals of the Year!

Each school submits a Teacher of the Year and through a rubric judging, the District Teacher Winners are chosen. Principals are chosen in a similar judging process.

Congratulations to all of the Teachers of the Year, Principals of the Year, and the District Teachers of the Year for the 2025-2026 School Year!

2026 Teachers of the Year

Priscilla Johnson – Acadian

Acadian Catherine White – Bourg

Bourg Aldrian Smith – H.L. Bourgeois

H.L. Bourgeois Dena LeBoeuf – Broadmoor

Broadmoor Lauri Rodrigue – Caldwell

Caldwell Kristi DeRoche – Couteau Bayou Blue

Couteau Bayou Blue Kelly DeHart – Dularge

Dularge Linzey Foret – Ellender

Ellender Debra Volquardts – Evergreen

Evergreen Caitlyn Rhodes – Grand Caillou Elementary

Grand Caillou Elementary April Babin – Grand Caillou Middle

Grand Caillou Middle L’Kesha Howard – Houma Junior High

Houma Junior High Brittany Price – Lacache

Lacache Miesha Williams – Legion Park

Legion Park Wendy Jeffcoat – Lisa Park

Lisa Park Ashley Wininger – Montegut Elementary

Montegut Elementary Nicole LeCompte – Montegut Middle

Montegut Middle Beth Olivier – Mulberry

Mulberry Auriell Celestine – Oaklawn

Oaklawn Gwen Orgeron – Oakshire

Oakshire Lana Dancer – SEC

SEC Kelly Barrera – Schriever

Schriever Noelle Dupre – South Terrebonne

South Terrebonne Jacey LaFleur – Southdown

Southdown Caitlin Key – Terrebonne

Terrebonne Mary Bergeron – Upper Little Caillou

Upper Little Caillou Kenneth Lopresti – Village East

Village East Douglas Walling – LMTCT

LMTCT Nancy Robertson – T.A.P.P.S.

2026 District Teachers of the Year

Beth Olivier – Mulberry Elementary

Mulberry Elementary Nicole LeCompte – Montegut Middle

Montegut Middle Aldrian Smith – H.L. Bourgeois

2026 Principals of the Year

Tonia Cook – Acadian Elementary

Acadian Elementary Charles Bergeron – Caldwell Middle

Caldwell Middle Markita Grant – Ellender Memorial High

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District on Facebook.