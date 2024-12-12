TPSD presents 2025-2026 Teachers and Principals of the Year

Fletcher Technical Community College launches podcast: “Bridging the Bayou”
December 12, 2024
Fletcher Technical Community College launches podcast: “Bridging the Bayou”
December 12, 2024

The Terrebonne Parish School District is excited to present their 2025-2026 Teachers and Principals of the Year!

 

Each school submits a Teacher of the Year and through a rubric judging, the District Teacher Winners are chosen. Principals are chosen in a similar judging process.


 

Congratulations to all of the Teachers of the Year, Principals of the Year, and the District Teachers of the Year for the 2025-2026 School Year!

 

2026 Teachers of the Year

  • Priscilla Johnson – Acadian
  • Catherine White – Bourg
  • Aldrian Smith – H.L. Bourgeois 
  • Dena LeBoeuf – Broadmoor
  • Lauri Rodrigue – Caldwell 
  • Kristi DeRoche – Couteau Bayou Blue 
  • Kelly DeHart – Dularge
  • Linzey Foret – Ellender
  • Debra Volquardts – Evergreen 
  • Caitlyn Rhodes – Grand Caillou Elementary
  • April Babin – Grand Caillou Middle 
  • L’Kesha Howard – Houma Junior High
  • Brittany Price – Lacache
  • Miesha Williams – Legion Park
  • Wendy Jeffcoat – Lisa Park
  • Ashley Wininger – Montegut Elementary 
  • Nicole LeCompte – Montegut Middle 
  • Beth Olivier – Mulberry 
  • Auriell Celestine – Oaklawn 
  • Gwen Orgeron – Oakshire 
  • Lana Dancer – SEC
  • Kelly Barrera – Schriever
  • Noelle Dupre – South Terrebonne
  • Jacey LaFleur – Southdown 
  • Caitlin Key – Terrebonne
  • Mary Bergeron – Upper Little Caillou 
  • Kenneth Lopresti – Village East
  • Douglas Walling – LMTCT
  • Nancy Robertson – T.A.P.P.S.

 

Elementary School Teachers of the Year
Middle School Teachers of the Year
High School Teachers of the Year

 

2026 District Teachers of the Year


  • Beth Olivier – Mulberry Elementary 
  • Nicole LeCompte – Montegut Middle
  • Aldrian Smith – H.L. Bourgeois

 

2026 Principals of the Year 

  • Tonia Cook – Acadian Elementary 
  • Charles Bergeron – Caldwell Middle
  • Markita Grant – Ellender Memorial High 

 

District Teachers of the Year
Principals of the Year

 

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District on Facebook.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

December 12, 2024

Lafourche Parish School District unveils plans for Golden Meadow Middle School restoration

Read more