TPSD presents 2025-2026 Teachers and Principals of the Year

The Terrebonne Parish School District is excited to present their 2025-2026 Teachers and Principals of the Year!
Each school submits a Teacher of the Year and through a rubric judging, the District Teacher Winners are chosen. Principals are chosen in a similar judging process.
Congratulations to all of the Teachers of the Year, Principals of the Year, and the District Teachers of the Year for the 2025-2026 School Year!
2026 Teachers of the Year
- Priscilla Johnson – Acadian
- Catherine White – Bourg
- Aldrian Smith – H.L. Bourgeois
- Dena LeBoeuf – Broadmoor
- Lauri Rodrigue – Caldwell
- Kristi DeRoche – Couteau Bayou Blue
- Kelly DeHart – Dularge
- Linzey Foret – Ellender
- Debra Volquardts – Evergreen
- Caitlyn Rhodes – Grand Caillou Elementary
- April Babin – Grand Caillou Middle
- L’Kesha Howard – Houma Junior High
- Brittany Price – Lacache
- Miesha Williams – Legion Park
- Wendy Jeffcoat – Lisa Park
- Ashley Wininger – Montegut Elementary
- Nicole LeCompte – Montegut Middle
- Beth Olivier – Mulberry
- Auriell Celestine – Oaklawn
- Gwen Orgeron – Oakshire
- Lana Dancer – SEC
- Kelly Barrera – Schriever
- Noelle Dupre – South Terrebonne
- Jacey LaFleur – Southdown
- Caitlin Key – Terrebonne
- Mary Bergeron – Upper Little Caillou
- Kenneth Lopresti – Village East
- Douglas Walling – LMTCT
- Nancy Robertson – T.A.P.P.S.
2026 District Teachers of the Year
- Beth Olivier – Mulberry Elementary
- Nicole LeCompte – Montegut Middle
- Aldrian Smith – H.L. Bourgeois
2026 Principals of the Year
- Tonia Cook – Acadian Elementary
- Charles Bergeron – Caldwell Middle
- Markita Grant – Ellender Memorial High
For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District on Facebook.