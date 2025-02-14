TPSD recognized as #1 School District making biggest reading gains in country

Terrebonne Parish School District is extremely proud to share that they were recently recognized as the Number 1 school district in making the biggest reading gains among large school districts and low income school districts in the country, according to the latest Educational Recovery Scorecard released on February 11, 2025.

Terrebonne is one of 13 Louisiana school districts where students have recovered academically, meaning their reading and math scores have surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

The Educational Recovery Scorecard is a report released by researchers at Harvard, Stanford, and Dartmouth that tracked students’ progress in bouncing back from learning disruptions caused by COVID 19 pandemic. It analyzed reading and math test scores from every state over the past 5 years.

“Our district’s teachers are doing a tremendous job,” said Superintendent Aubrey “Bubba” Orgeron. “We are so proud of the work that all TPSD employees do on a daily basis for our students.” Superintendent Orgeron also credited the district’s use of literacy screeners to identify struggling students and the creation of a “targeted literacy class” for the district’s success.

