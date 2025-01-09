TPSD recognizes 2025 Elementary, Middle, and High School Students of the Year

The Terrebonne Parish School District recently celebrated all the 2025 Students of the Year at their monthly board meeting on January 7, 2025.

“The Louisiana Department of Education recognizes that many outstanding students are enrolled in public, private, or charter schools throughout our state. To acknowledge these accomplishments, we annually honor one incredible fifth, eighth, and twelfth grade student from each district based on their leadership, academic performance, achievements, citizenship, and service to the school and community,” reads a statement from the LDOE.

The 2025 Terrebonne Parish Students of the Year are as follows:

Elementary School Students of the Year (Grade 5)

Charli Bunnell – Broadmoor Elementary School

Addie McDonald – Caldwell Middle School

Adalynn Pellegrin – Coteau-Bayou Blue Elementary School

Akeem Johnson, Jr. – Dularge Elementary School

Maddox Carlos – Grand Caillou Middle School

Jordyn Pinell – Lacache Middle School

Falon Mosley – Legion Park Elementary School

Brynlee Walker – Lisa Park Elementary School

Liam Hebert – Montegut Middle School

Avery Bascle – Mulberry Elementary School

Elijah Williams – Oaklawn Middle School

Saylah Verdin – Oakshire Elementary School

Oakshire Elementary School Gabrielle Hartman – Southdown Elementary School

Middle School Students of the Year (Grade 8 )

Katherine Vitter – Evergreen Jr. High School

Abraham Parfait – Grand Caillou Middle School

Sophia Nguyen – Houma Jr. High School

Cullen Hebert – Lacache Middle School

Khylan Triche – Montegut Middle School

Montegut Middle School Rowyn Parfait – Oaklawn Middle School

High School Students of the Year (Grade 12)

Briley Cox – H. L. Bourgeois High School

Victoria Duong – Ellender Memorial High School

Emma Pinell – South Terrebonne High School

South Terrebonne High School Ryleigh Buras – Terrebonne High

Special recognition of overall winners for 2024-2025 Student of the Year (Elementary, Middle, and High School, pictured above)

5th Grade Elementary School Student of the Year Brynlee Walker – Lisa Park Elementary School

8th Grade Middle School Student of the Year Sophia Nguyen – Houma Jr. High School

12th Grade High School Student of the Year Ryleigh Buras – Terrebonne High School



Congratulations to all the students recognized for this achievement! For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District’s Facebook page.