TPSD recognizes district students nominated for Teenager of the Year Award

During their regular meeting, the Terrebonne Parish School District recognized students nominated for the prestigious Teenager of the Year Award.
Each year, the Teenager of the Year Award Program recognizes Terrebonne Parish high school seniors and juniors who are serving their community, school, and church. Since 1956, this award has been bestowed upon exceptional high school students who have gone on to become leaders of the Terrebonne Parish community, state, and country.
“You all are the future, and you make us proud to be up here doing what we do,” said TPSD Superintendent Bubba Orgeron. “And I hope that we make you proud, too.”
The meeting also recognized Tayen Nicole Billiot, South Terrebonne High School Senior, for being named Terrebonne Parish “Teenager of the Year” by the American Legion Post. Special acknowledgement of the following student nominees for “Teenager of the Year” from the various high schools:
Ellender Memorial High School
- Sunnie Dufrene
- Tya Livas
- Isabella Andino
- Leilani Perna
H. L. Bourgeois High School (All 4 Pictured)
- Pablo Gutierrez Nava
- Samantha Krieg
- Keiryn Dupré
- Elizabeth Vitter
South Terrebonne High School
- Tayen Billiot
- Kamryn Bryan
- Emma Pinell
- Aidan Portier
Terrebonne High School
- Ryleigh Buras
- Abigail Straley
- Tyden Eschete (Pictured)
- Peyton Wininger (Pictured)
For more information, or to watch the meeting in full, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District on Facebook.