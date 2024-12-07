TPSD recognizes Elementary and Middle Students for LEAP Perfect Score and Top 10 Growth

Friends of TPL host East Houma Branch Book Sale
December 7, 2024
Three teens charged in Thursday night shooting
December 7, 2024
Friends of TPL host East Houma Branch Book Sale
December 7, 2024
Three teens charged in Thursday night shooting
December 7, 2024

The Terrebonne Parish School District recently recognized elementary and middle school students’ performances on the LEAP tests with a special ceremony earlier this week.

 

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Superintendent Bubba Orgeron and members of the Terrebonne Parish School Board gathered to recognize elementary and middle school students with a Perfect Score and Top 10 in Growth in ELA, Math, and Science.

 

Elementary – Perfect Scores – LEAP
Middle – Perfect Scores – LEAP

 

The photos above/below from the ceremony were provided by the Terrebonne Parish School District. All the photos from the event can be accessed here. Congratulations to these scholars for their achievement!

 

Top Growth – ELA/Math/Science

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

December 6, 2024

National EMS Academy celebrates recent Thibodaux EMT graduates

Read more