TPSD recognizes Elementary and Middle Students for LEAP Perfect Score and Top 10 Growth

The Terrebonne Parish School District recently recognized elementary and middle school students’ performances on the LEAP tests with a special ceremony earlier this week.

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Superintendent Bubba Orgeron and members of the Terrebonne Parish School Board gathered to recognize elementary and middle school students with a Perfect Score and Top 10 in Growth in ELA, Math, and Science.

The photos above/below from the ceremony were provided by the Terrebonne Parish School District. All the photos from the event can be accessed here. Congratulations to these scholars for their achievement!