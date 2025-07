The Terrebonne Parish School District has released their Bus Routes for the 2025-2026 school year, which begins on August 6, 2025.

To see the rest of the Opening of School information for Terrebonne Parish, including information about uniforms and meal plans, please click here.

2025-2026 TPSD BUS ROUTES

Acadian

Bourg

Broadmoor

Caldwell_Schriever

Coteau_Bayou Blue

Dularge

Ellender_G.C.M.

Ellender_Oaklawn

Evergreen

GCM_Oaklawn

Grand Caillou Elem

HLB

HLB_Evergreen

Lacache_STHS

Legion Park

Lisa Park

Montegut Elem

Montegut Middle

Mulberry

Oakshire

Parochials

South Terrebonne

Southdown

THS_HJH

Upper Little Caillou

Village East