TPSO announces road closures

DOTD close Hwy 90January 21, 2025
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet urges motorists to remain inside and off of roadways unless it is an absolute necessity or an emergency. Roads in Terrebonne Parish are experiencing icy conditions and are dangerous for travel.
The following road closures have been announced:
US Hwy 90, from Amelia to Des Allemand are closed, along with all over passes and elevated roadways. Additionally, the Schriever overpass is currently closed due to ice.
Please stay tuned for updates.