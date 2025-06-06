Tragic crash on Highway 311 claims lives of 12- and 6-year-olds

On June 5, 2025, shortly after 4 PM., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 311 near Fellowship Lane. The crash ultimately claimed the lives of a 12-year-old and a 6-year-old.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 1999 Toyota Camry, driven by Cherri Breaux, was traveling south on LA Hwy 311. At the same time, a 2023 Kenworth was traveling north. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota attempted to turn left into a driveway but entered the path of the approaching Kenworth and was struck on the right side.

The driver of the Kenworth was properly restrained and uninjured. All four occupants of the Toyota were unrestrained at the time of the crash and were transported to multiple hospitals. Breaux sustained minor injuries, while one juvenile passenger sustained moderate injuries. The 12-year-old and 6-year-old passengers sustained severe injuries and later succumbed to them at the hospital.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Breaux and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Kenworth was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample, which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.