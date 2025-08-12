Tropical Storm Erin to become first major hurricane of 2025 Atlantic Season as disturbance forms off Louisiana Coast

Downtown Houma awarded new trash cans though Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant
August 12, 2025
Downtown Houma awarded new trash cans though Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant
August 12, 2025

Forecast provided by NWS New Orleans.

Local meteorologists are continuing to track Tropical Storm Erin, which is forecast to become the first major hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season.

 

Tropical Storm Erin recently formed off the coast of Africa and is now traveling quickly across the Atlantic. It is currently expected to become a Category 3 storm just north of the Caribbean, with a 90% chance of development over the next 48 hours.

 

“Chances are high this storm will turn north at some point and miss the Gulf,” reassured New Orleans based Meteorologist Zack Fradella. “It’s too early to tell if this will pose any threat to the United States though as it’s a 7-14 day forecast.

 

Although Erin currently poses little threat to the Gulf, there is a small disturbance near Louisiana with a near 0% chance of formation. Despite this positive outlook, southern Louisiana can likely expect heavy rain over the coming days.

 

As the storm continues to form, please visit the NOAA National Hurricane Center or National Weather Service New Orleans on Facebook. 

Isabelle Pinto
Isabelle Pinto

Related posts

Photo provided by the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.

August 12, 2025

Downtown Houma awarded new trash cans though Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant

Read more